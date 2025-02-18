New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 44,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $230.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

