Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Newmark Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,716. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

