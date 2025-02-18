NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in NICE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in NICE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $176.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

