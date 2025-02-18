NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.93.
Several research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $176.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
