Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $673,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $71.54.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

