Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $179,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,897,000 after buying an additional 655,270 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

