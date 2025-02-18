Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $495,000 in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 774,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 598,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 721,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XCEM opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $991.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

