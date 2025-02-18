Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 10,000 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 540.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

