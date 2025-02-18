Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

