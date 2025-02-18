Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,462 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

