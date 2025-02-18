NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

