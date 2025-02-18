NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 252.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 17,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,502,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

