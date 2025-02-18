Northstar Asset Management Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 73,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.98 and a 200 day moving average of $292.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

