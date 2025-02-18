Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.7% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $1,071.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $969.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

