Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

