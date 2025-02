NPK International (NPKI) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NPK International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NPK International $749.60 million $14.52 million -3.83 NPK International Competitors $4.20 billion -$101.84 million 12.07

NPK International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NPK International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get NPK International alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of NPK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08% NPK International Competitors 0.92% 6.92% 4.52%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares NPK International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NPK International has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NPK International rivals beat NPK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.