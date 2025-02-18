NTV Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

