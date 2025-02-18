NU (NU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NU opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NU has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

