Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,819 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $57,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

NUE stock opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

