ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $973.58 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE OGS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $57.74 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
