ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $973.58 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OGS opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $57.74 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.