OPKO Health (OPK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.2 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.63. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,411,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,361,904.12. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,621,609 shares of company stock worth $2,472,710 over the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

