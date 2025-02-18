Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,155,000 after purchasing an additional 204,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 74,912 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

