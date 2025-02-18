Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $42,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $165.20 and a one year high of $250.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

