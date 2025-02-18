Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

