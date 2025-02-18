Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Stephens

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $19.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Pamt Price Performance

Shares of PAMT opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Pamt has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Pamt alerts:

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Pamt had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pamt will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.