Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,267,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,066 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises about 4.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

