Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE POU opened at C$31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on POU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,080.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$2,101,200.00. Insiders purchased 103,248 shares of company stock worth $3,231,616 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.