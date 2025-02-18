Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $609.05 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.19%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

