Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 108000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
