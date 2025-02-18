Pembroke Management LTD Has $14.49 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.94 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

