Pembroke Management LTD Invests $11.85 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 97.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $2,949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after buying an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $5,379,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,750 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,000. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

