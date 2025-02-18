Pembroke Management LTD Invests $11.85 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 97.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $2,949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after buying an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $5,379,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,750 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,000. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
