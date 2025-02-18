Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 206,842 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Albany International were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Albany International by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Albany International Trading Up 0.2 %

AIN stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $98.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

