Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,823 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

