Pembroke Management LTD Sells 87,613 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,613 shares during the period. Dorman Products accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.7 %

DORM opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,485 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,161,002.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,671 shares in the company, valued at $118,723,422.93. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,821.46. This represents a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,811 shares of company stock worth $7,082,504. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.