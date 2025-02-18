Pennon Group’s (PNN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 497 ($6.27) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Pennon Group Trading Down 3.0 %

LON:PNN traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 456.60 ($5.76). 1,604,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,932. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 422.60 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 740.50 ($9.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.38, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 540.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.01.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennon Group will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

