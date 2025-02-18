Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Penumbra updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.99. The company had a trading volume of 711,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $277.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.36.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,498,922.72. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,118.40. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,639. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

