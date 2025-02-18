Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Perdoceo Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.310-2.510 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.670 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 757,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,544. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

