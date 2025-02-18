Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.310-2.510 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 757,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $29.47.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,186,674.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.