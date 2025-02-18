Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after buying an additional 61,867 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 144,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,192,209.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

