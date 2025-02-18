Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 0.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 767.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after buying an additional 586,443 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $203.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

