Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,708 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 152.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 241.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $1,436,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,121.12. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $478,046.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,300,073.92. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,620. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

