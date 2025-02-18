Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 18,918 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Core & Main by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,224.80. This represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $109,142.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at $423,908.43. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,426 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,825. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

