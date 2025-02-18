Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 24,995 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $51,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

