Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,412 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

