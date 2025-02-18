Permian Resources (PR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.