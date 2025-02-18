Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $207,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

