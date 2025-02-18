Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

