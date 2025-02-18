Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $438.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.39.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.56.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

