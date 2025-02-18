Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,000. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 0.8% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Shares of LYV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 163.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

