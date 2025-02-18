Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after buying an additional 676,167 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $145,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 199.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,828,000 after purchasing an additional 396,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 683,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,271,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:WST opened at $214.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $400.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

