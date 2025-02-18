Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,690 shares of company stock worth $2,981,025. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $515.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.15 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 136.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.